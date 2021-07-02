Smoothie bowls packed with goodness

Smoothie bowls are popular because they are super healthy, easy to make and aesthetically pleasing. Metrolife puts together four delicious smoothie bowl recipes that will keep you hooked on.

Acai Bowl

Ingredients

For the smoothie bowl

3 frozen acai packs

2 medium bananas

1 cup frozen blueberries

1 1/2 cup almond milk

A pinch of salt

For the topping

1 tsp coconut oil

1/4 cup unsweetened coconut

2 tbsp sliced almonds

1 tbsp sesame seeds

1 tsp honey

Fresh or frozen blueberries

Banana, sliced

Strawberries, sliced

Method

For the topping: in a small skillet over medium heat, heat coconut oil. Add coconut, almonds, sesame seeds, and toast, stirring often, until slightly golden.

Remove from heat and stir in honey. Transfer the mixture to a plate and allow it to cool before breaking into smaller pieces.

Combine frozen acai with bananas, blueberries, almond milk, and salt in a blender and blend until smooth. Divide evenly between two bowls and top with fresh fruits and coconut topping.

(Recipe courtesy delish.com)

Mango Pineapple Smoothie Bowl

Ingredients

For the smoothie bowl

1 frozen banana

1 cup frozen mango

1 cup frozen pineapple

1/4 cup coconut milk

For the topping

Kiwi slices

Fresh mango

Coconut flakes

Granola

Chia, hemp or flax seeds

Macadamia nuts

Nut butter

Method

Blend the frozen banana, frozen pineapple, frozen mango, and coconut milk until smooth. Add any protein or nutrient powders of your choice to the mixture if you would like.

Pour it into a serving bowl and top it off with your favourite ingredients.

Freeze the bowl for an hour or so before consuming.

(Recipe courtesy bakerita.com)

Green smoothie bowl

Ingredients

For the smoothie bowl

2 cups spinach

1 frozen banana, sliced

1/2 cup frozen pineapple

1/2 cup vanilla Greek yogurt

1/2 cup coconut water

For the topping

Banana, sliced

Chia seeds

Fresh berries

Toasted coconut granola

Oats Ground flax

Nuts, chopped

Unsweetened coconut

Crumbled up breakfast cookie

Method

Add all the ingredients into a blender in the order listed. Blend on high speed for about 2 minutes or until smooth. Make sure the smoothie is thick and creamy. Pour the smoothie into a bowl and add toppings in a desired order. Store any leftover smoothie covered in the refrigerator for up to eight to ten hours.

(Recipe courtesy

sallysbakingaddiction.com)

Strawberry Banana Smoothie Bowls

Ingredients

For the smoothie bowl

1 banana, frozen

1 1/2 cups frozen strawberries

1/2 cup silk unsweetened coconut milk

For the topping

Dried strawberries and bananas

Fresh strawberries, sliced

Fresh bananas, sliced

Chia seeds

Method

Combine frozen banana, frozen strawberries, and coconut milk in a blender and merge until completely smooth.

Add water while blending making sure that the mixture is still thick.

Transfer the mix into a bowl, arrange the toppings and enjoy!