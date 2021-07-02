Smoothie bowls packed with goodness

Smoothie bowls are popular because they are super healthy, easy to make and aesthetically pleasing. Metrolife puts together four delicious smoothie bowl recipes that will keep you hooked on.
Acai Bowl
Ingredients
For the smoothie bowl
3 frozen acai packs
2 medium bananas
1 cup frozen blueberries
1 1/2 cup almond milk
A pinch of salt
For the topping
1 tsp coconut oil
1/4 cup unsweetened coconut
2 tbsp sliced almonds
1 tbsp sesame seeds
1 tsp honey
Fresh or frozen blueberries
Banana, sliced
Strawberries, sliced
Method
For the topping: in a small skillet over medium heat, heat coconut oil. Add coconut, almonds, sesame seeds, and toast, stirring often, until slightly golden.
Remove from heat and stir in honey. Transfer the mixture to a plate and allow it to cool before breaking into smaller pieces.
Combine frozen acai with bananas, blueberries, almond milk, and salt in a blender and blend until smooth. Divide evenly between two bowls and top with fresh fruits and coconut topping.
(Recipe courtesy delish.com)
Mango Pineapple Smoothie Bowl
Ingredients
For the smoothie bowl
1 frozen banana
1 cup frozen mango
1 cup frozen pineapple
1/4 cup coconut milk
For the topping
Kiwi slices
Fresh mango
Coconut flakes
Granola
Chia, hemp or flax seeds
Macadamia nuts
Nut butter
Method
Blend the frozen banana, frozen pineapple, frozen mango, and coconut milk until smooth. Add any protein or nutrient powders of your choice to the mixture if you would like.
Pour it into a serving bowl and top it off with your favourite ingredients.
Freeze the bowl for an hour or so before consuming.
(Recipe courtesy bakerita.com)
Green smoothie bowl
Ingredients
For the smoothie bowl
2 cups spinach
1 frozen banana, sliced
1/2 cup frozen pineapple
1/2 cup vanilla Greek yogurt
1/2 cup coconut water
For the topping
Banana, sliced
Chia seeds
Fresh berries
Toasted coconut granola
Oats Ground flax
Nuts, chopped
Unsweetened coconut
Crumbled up breakfast cookie
Method
Add all the ingredients into a blender in the order listed. Blend on high speed for about 2 minutes or until smooth. Make sure the smoothie is thick and creamy. Pour the smoothie into a bowl and add toppings in a desired order. Store any leftover smoothie covered in the refrigerator for up to eight to ten hours.
(Recipe courtesy
sallysbakingaddiction.com)
Strawberry Banana Smoothie Bowls
Ingredients
For the smoothie bowl
1 banana, frozen
1 1/2 cups frozen strawberries
1/2 cup silk unsweetened coconut milk
For the topping
Dried strawberries and bananas
Fresh strawberries, sliced
Fresh bananas, sliced
Chia seeds
Method
Combine frozen banana, frozen strawberries, and coconut milk in a blender and merge until completely smooth.
Add water while blending making sure that the mixture is still thick.
Transfer the mix into a bowl, arrange the toppings and enjoy!
