Super quick poha breakfast recipes

Poha Chivda

Ingredients

Nylon Poha/Thin Poha(300g)

4 green and red Chillies

10 to 15 curry leaves

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

1/4 cup dry coconut flakes

1/4 cup groundnut

1/4 cup cashew nut

1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

8 to 10 tablespoons oil

Salt to taste

Method

Take a kadai and fry the roasted Poha for around five minutes till it becomes crunchy. Remove the Poha and put it on a plate.

To the kadai, add one tablespoon oil, and fry the coconut flakes till it turns brown. Add the flakes to the plate.

Add 10 tablespoons of oil to kadai. Reduce the flame and add mustard seeds into it. Once a crackling sound is heard, add curry leaves, green and red chillies.

Add and roast groundnuts for two minutes till they turn crispy.

Add and roast cashews for two minutes.

To the above mixture, add turmeric powder and salt accordingly.

Now add the poha and coconut flakes to this blend and stir well till they combine.

Mouth-watering poha chivda is ready to be served. It can also be consumed later by storing it in air-tight containers.

(Nutrients (per 200 grams): Energy: 330 calories, Carbohydrates: 49.2 grams Protein: 5.7 grams, Fat: 2 grams, and Fibre: 1.8 grams, Cholestrol:0 grams)

Jaggery Poha

Ingredients

3 cups Rice flakes

Jaggery (200 grams)

1 cup water

1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

1 cup shredded dry coconut

20 grams cashews

3 tablespoons ghee

Method

Add jaggery to 1 cup of boiling water and wait till it melts completely.

Strain it through a sieve to remove any impurities.

Pour the filtered jaggery syrup into the pan.

Add and mix cardamom powder, rice flakes, and shredded coconut evenly. Remove this mixture and pour it into the vessel.

Take a small pan and heat three-tablespoon ghee. After it melts, roast cashew nuts until it becomes golden brown.

Add this roasted mixture to rice flakes and churn well.

Keep the dish undisturbed for five minutes.

(Nutrients (per 100 grams): Energy: 242 calories, Carbohydrates: 48.4 grams, Protein: 3.2 grams, Fat: 2 grams, and Fibre: 2.5 grams)

Poha Bisi Bele Bath

Ingredients

1 cup thick Poha

1/2 cup moong dal

1 carrot

10 to 12 beans

Peas (100grams)

Any other vegetables can be added if required.

6 teaspoons Bisi Bele Bath powder

Lemon sized tamarind

2 teaspoons jaggery

Salt and ghee to taste

Initial Preparation

Soak tamarind in half a cup of water and extract the juice.

Wash and soak poha for five minutes.

Pressure cook moong dal for three whistles.

Method

Wash carrot, beans, peas, or any other vegetables, cut them into one-inch pieces, and add them into the pan.

Cook evenly until all vegetables become soft

Add tamarind juice, jaggery, cooked moong dal, and bisi bele bath powder to the cooked vegetables and leave them to boil.

Add soaked poha to cooked veggies which are boiled completely.

Add salt and cook for five more minutes.

After switching off the flame, pour the prepared dish into the vessel.

Luscious Poha Bisi Bele Bath is ready to taste with ghee and boondi or potato chips or raita.

(Nutrients (per 200 grams serving): Energy: 180 calories, Carbohydrates: 25 grams, Protein: 2.2 grams, Fat: 2 grams, Fibre: 3 grams)