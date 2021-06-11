Why use lemongrass in your dishes?

Why use lemongrass in your dishes?

The herb has anti-inflammatory properties. It is also known to aid digestion and relieve pain

Vivek Phadnis
Vivek Phadnis, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 11 2021, 21:52 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2021, 21:59 ist

When one thinks of lemongrass, one’s mind immediately conjures up the image a yummy pudding or lemongrass tea. 

However, it should be known that this tall grass is more than just for dessert or a refreshing cup of beverage. It has several medicinal properties too.  

The National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI, USA), in one of its published papers, says “Lemongrass is a perennial tropical grass with thin, long leaves and is one of the main medicinal and aromatic plants cultivated in Algeria. It is also cultivated mostly for its essential oil (EO) in tropical and subtropical regions of Asia, South America and Africa.” 

Lemongrass possesses various pharmacological activities such as anti-amoebic, antibacterial, anti-diarrhoeal, antifilarial, antifungal and anti-inflammatory properties, according to the paper. “Various other effects like antimalarial, antimutagenicity, antimycobacterial, antioxidants, hypoglycemic and neurobehavioural effects have also been studied. These results are very encouraging and indicate that this herb should be studied more extensively to confirm these results and reveal other potential therapeutic effects,” it further adds. It is easily available in markets and very easy to grow as well.

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

lemongrass
Herb
Medicinal

What's Brewing

Elephant herd causing chaos in China leaves one behind

Elephant herd causing chaos in China leaves one behind

Covid-19: Tracing outbreak origins is tricky business

Covid-19: Tracing outbreak origins is tricky business

Rover leaves 'China's imprint' on Mars

Rover leaves 'China's imprint' on Mars

'Sunflower' series review: Unengaging comedy-thriller

'Sunflower' series review: Unengaging comedy-thriller

Young, unvaccinated: India's vaccination drive stumbles

Young, unvaccinated: India's vaccination drive stumbles

Kim has no regrets as 'Keeping Up' reality series ends

Kim has no regrets as 'Keeping Up' reality series ends

 