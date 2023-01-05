1,300+ artists to take part in Chitra Santhe

The 20th edition of ‘Chitra Santhe’, Bengaluru’s iconic arts fair hosted by the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, is slated for January 8.

The stalls will be set up inside the Parishath premises, opposite Windsor Manor Hotel running till Shivananda Circle, and also partly at Crescent Road.

More than 1,300 participants from all over the country will participate this year. Around 50 percent of the participants are from Karnataka.

B L Shankar, president of Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, said that this edition is dedicated to artists, as they “suffered a lot during the pandemic”.

Shankar stated that providing artists with a platform through the Santhe is itself a big form of support. “We are providing them accommodation, food, canvas to display their art, and stalls without taking any commission on sales. With more than 3 lakh people expected to visit the event, it will be good exposure for them,” he added.

The ‘Santhe’ began in 2003. “Every year we see more artists and more sales,” he said. There has been a change in the art displayed over the years based on the development happening in the art world, he added.

Usually the event happens on the first Sunday of January, but this year it was shifted to the second one.

“We have more than 70 CCTV cameras installed and policemen on duty,” Shankar said about the measures taken to manage the crowd. Additionally, around 400 volunteers will be assigned to help the crowd.

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, the crowd is expected to wear masks, use sanitisers and maintain physical distance, says Shankar. “We will follow government protocols,” he said.

Professional and amateur artists irrespective of age are allowed to exhibit their artworks at the Santhe. Its motto is ‘An artwork from each home’.

One will find traditional Mysore and Tanjore paintings, artworks in Rajasthani and Madhubani styles, artworks in watercolour, oil, acrylic, pencil, ink, and fibreglass, plaster sculptures, prints, graphic media, at the event.

Credit and debit card payment facilities along with online payment options for the buyers and ATM facilities will be found at the premises.