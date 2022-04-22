3 books on planet Earth

3 books on planet Earth

Here are some books to know more about the planet you live on. Today is World Earth Day.

  • Apr 22 2022, 00:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2022, 01:47 ist
Troubled-Water

The Overstory
Author: Richard Powers

This novel by Richard Powers won the Pulitzer Prize in 2019. It focuses on the lives on nine people who have a range of unique experiences with nature in their lives and these experiences bring them together to address the destruction of forests. The fable weaves into the picture why we’re having a hard time grappling with climate change. 

Troubled Water: What's Wrong with What We Drink
What We Drink
Author: Seth M Siegel

The book was a much-talked about work among water officials, engineers, public health experts, and concerned citizens. It boldly states that just because the water one drinks meets drinking water standards, it doesn't make it safe to drink. This is because of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) isn't entirely aware about all the contaminants and chemicals found in taps. The book also tries to lay out a plan for what needs to be done for safer and affordable water.
safer and affordable water.

The Great Derangement: Climate
Change and the Unthinkable
Author: Amitav Ghosh

The book is divided into three parts: Stories, History, and Politics. The author examines people’s inability to understand the scale of climate change. His approach to the topic is refreshingly different from the US and European narratives that are commonly available. In the book, he refers to extreme weather events, which are becoming more frequent.

World Earth Day
Books

