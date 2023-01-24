Call for volunteers to manage traffic in HBR Layout

The Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of HBR Layout is inviting people to manage traffic movement around a school in their neighbourhood during rush hours.

They have conceptualised this voluntary programme in association with the KG Halli traffic police station and they plan to roll it out by January-end.

The volunteers will undergo a two-hour briefing about dos and don’ts of traffic management by the police, and they will be provided a reflective vest each, Prasanna Kumar, general secretary of the HBR Layout RWA, shared. The consent of participants for their physical fitness will be sought.

The initiative was mooted after several complaints about “chaotic” parking and traffic snarls around the SJR Public School poured in. It was also endangering the safety of students loitering outside school hours.

“Parents who come to drop their children can spend a few more minutes to volunteer and manage

the traffic,” hopes Prasanna Kumar.

The programme will run from Monday to Friday in two batches (7.30 am to 9 am, and 2.30 pm to 4 pm). The volunteers will also receive a certificate of participation in due course.

*The programme is open to registration. Call 91080 63600 for details.