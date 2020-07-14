Cinema halls vs drive-ins

Drive-in cinemas have come alive in Bengaluru, and the Karnataka Film Exhibitors Association, which represents standalone cinema halls, isn’t happy.

The association wrote to the government last week, asking how drive-in screenings were allowed in the middle of a nationwide ban on entertainment gatherings.

It also wanted to know why the government had not responded to its request for tax waivers and financial support.

KV Chandrashekara, president of the association, told Metrolife drive-in screenings were illegal. “Just because they are event managers doesn’t mean that they can screen movies,” he says.

Only old films

The new drive-ins believe they aren’t violating any laws.

In 2017, Under the Stars became the first to offer outdoor the drive-in movie experience after the drive-in cinema on Bannerghatta Road closed down in the ‘90s.

Abhijit Shah, co-founder, says the new drive-in culture is no threat to regular film exhibitors. “We only play old films. The whole idea is to create an experience,” he explains.

Even before the pandemic, the group was hosting drive-in film events, but the screenings have become contentious now because of the current ban on movie halls.

Under the Stars uses open spaces within city limits — in Sarjapur, Yelahanka and Devanahalli.

Since the pandemic, it has been hosting only private and corporate events. “Our set-up is completely portable. We set up everything and step away,” says Saha, who hosted two movie screenings last week.

The company isn’t encouraging bikes, and is only allowing in cars now, keeping safety in mind. It asks for a minimum of 50 cars for a screening.

“We request viewers to not sit on their bonnets or on chairs like before. The sound is delivered on a regular big speaker, silent DJ headphones or through the FM transmitter in the cars,” he says.

Under the Stars doesn’t screen films during the monsoon, but another company active in Bengaluru, 369drivein.com of VK Productions, believes the rain adds a special touch to the experience.

369drivein showed ‘90s movies at SPT Sports Academy, Sarjapur, last week.

Managing director Viren Khanna says he spoke to one of the members of the Karnataka Exhibitors Association. “I don’t think they realise what a drive-in is. He kept on asking me about which building the theatre was in,” he says.

Khanna says his company gets all licences and police permission to screen films.

Indie space

Shah believes drive-in cinemas can serve as a good platform for independent filmmakers.

Last year, Under the Stars screened two films by independent filmmakers. “We don’t charge as much as a theatre would. Last year, when we screened two films like that, we didn’t take the responsibility of ticketing or marketing. We just made the space for them,” he says.

‘Open movie halls’

The film trade says about 1,400 films, including 250 Bollywood films, are awaiting release. “Malls, shops, restaurants and hotels are running now, so why the grudge against cinemas,” says Nitin Datar of the Cinema and Exhibitors Association of India, Mumbai. Regional films had less than 50 per cent turnout even before the pandemic, so it wouldn’t make much of a difference if restrictions were enforced, he says.

Drive-in the new normal?

Nitin Datar, president of Cinema Owners and Exhibitors Association of India, says the current drive-ins will last only till conventional theatres reopen.

“First, they need to find a property which can accommodate the vehicles. Projectors and screens are expensive. The sound system is not the same as a cinema theatre would use,” he says.

There can be a maximum of two shows as movies can play only after dusk. The drive-ins now allow people to bring their own food. Datar feels this hampers the viability of the business. “Food is one of the main sources of income for theatres. The audience is taking away a huge chunk of your profit if they don’t buy food from you,” he argues.

He also sees drive-ins as a city phenomenon, with no potential in the towns and villages.