Club spruces up police station

The Rotary E-Club of Bangalore has spruced up the J P Nagar police station.

“The police are among the true Covid warriors of our city. We should do our bit to honour them,” says Sathyanarayana Reddy, member and past president of the club.

On Sunday, the club hoisted the national flag to mark Independence Day and organised breakfast at the police station. Experts delivered talks on health, hygiene and stress management.

Over four days, a team under the guidance of club president Veena Venkatesh and artists Sowmya Dheeraj and Veena T S cleared out the weeds around the police station, planted trees and beautified the compound walls with traditional Warli paintings and slogans.

“We hope the fresh look will also make the place seem more friendly to people in the area,” Reddy says.