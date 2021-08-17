Club spruces up police station

Club spruces up police station

Members of Rotary E-Club clear weeds and decorate the compound walls of JP Nagar police station

Team Metrolife
Team Metrolife, DHNS, Bengalulru,
  • Aug 17 2021, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2021, 22:37 ist
The club cleared out the weeds around the police station, planted trees and beautified the compound walls with traditional Warli paintings.

The Rotary E-Club of Bangalore has spruced up the J P Nagar police station.

“The police are among the true Covid warriors of our city. We should do our bit to honour them,” says Sathyanarayana Reddy, member and past president of the club.

On Sunday, the club hoisted the national flag to mark Independence Day and organised breakfast at the police station. Experts delivered talks on health, hygiene and stress management.

Over four days, a team under the guidance of club president Veena Venkatesh and artists Sowmya Dheeraj and Veena T S cleared out the weeds around the police station, planted trees and beautified the compound walls with traditional Warli paintings and slogans.

“We hope the fresh look will also make the place seem more friendly to people in the area,” Reddy says. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Rotary Club of Bangalore
E-club
Police station
police officers

What's Brewing

Hijab mandatory for women, not Burqa: Taliban

Hijab mandatory for women, not Burqa: Taliban

In Pics | Things Taliban banned when they ruled Afghan

In Pics | Things Taliban banned when they ruled Afghan

How Taliban engineered the Afghan 'political collapse'

How Taliban engineered the Afghan 'political collapse'

'Want to run their own country': SP MP defends Taliban

'Want to run their own country': SP MP defends Taliban

America's longest war: Pics from 20 yrs in Afghanistan

America's longest war: Pics from 20 yrs in Afghanistan

 