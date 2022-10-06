Contest to create Wikipedia’s sound logo

Wikimedia Foundation, the nonprofit that supports Wikipedia and Wikimedia projects, is inviting artists, musicians and creators to design its first sound logo as part of a global contest. It is called ‘The Sound of All Human Knowledge’. 

The contest aligns with the open, collaborative spirit of the Wikimedia Foundation. In 2003, they found the earliest version of Wikipedia’s puzzle globe through a contest. The call for the sound logo is in step with the rise of audio technology — Wikimedia projects are increasingly supporting other websites and queries on voice-assisted devices.

According to the contest bio, the sound should be “global, smart and familiar”, which captures the essence of discovering something new and trusted information.

The winner will receive a cash prize and a trip to a recording studio (unspecified) to produce the sound logo. October 10 is the last date for submission.

*Details on soundlogo.wikimedia.org

wikpedia
wikimedia
sound logo contest

