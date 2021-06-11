Enjoy the drop in air pollution while it lasts

Bengaluru’s air pollution is currently 35 per cent lower than normal, thanks to the restricted movement of vehicles and construction activity due to the lockdown.

Since the lockdown, vehicles in the city have mostly only been moving during non-curfew hours. “Private transport movement has been hugely restricted, public transport, especially railways and busses has come down. On top of all this, a halt on construction activities in all non-essential sectors have contributed majorly to the current dip in pollution,” says Srinivasulu, member secretary, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).

Early on this year, when things in Bengaluru were swiftly returning to pre-pandemic days with no lockdown in sight and public spaces open, the air quality in the city still remained satisfactory compared to other big cities in the country.

“The work-from-home arrangement contributed to improvement in overall air quality in the city. But over time as more and more businesses opened up, the pollution rose too,” he adds.

Earlier on, the air quality was poor due to emissions from vehicles and factories plus the dust particles from ongoing construction and developmental work. The Air Quality Index (AQI) back in February which was between 80 to 100 has now come down to 40 to 60 in May.

“We have eight air quality monitoring stations set up across the city, this helps us record air pollution levels in different localities. That is how we come up with an estimate,” explains Srinivasulu.

When comparing the AQI in these stations, pre and post-lockdown, a sharp fall is noticeable. At the end of May, Veterinary College, Hebbal’s AQI was 45, while it was at 77 in April, Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station’s AQI was 55 as against 78 in April. Rajiv Gandhi Institute Chest Diseases recorded an AQI of 54, compared to 82 in April.

AQI between 0 to 50 is rated as good and between 50 and 100 is rated as satisfactory according to India’s category range.

“Right at the beginning of lockdown during the second wave, the pollution had dropped even lower. Now as more and more people are out ad about, the AQI has increased,” adds Srinivasalu.

In the first week of May, pollution in the city stopped drastically, showing a 60 per cent dip in pollution rates. Some stations even recorded AQIs as low as 27 and 31.

Such an AQI is too good to be true for a big city like Bengaluru, says an assistant scientist at KSPCB.

“Slowly as lockdown is lifted, the pollution rates will also increase with it. It’s a natural process. City folks should enjoy the crisp air right now while it lasts, from the comforts of their home,” he adds.

Last year, a similar trend was recorded during the lockdown, a drop of 28 per cent was recorded in air pollution in the city. But, similar to what is happening right now, air pollution rose again as lockdown curbs were lifted. “In terms of air quality, Bengaluru is already doing better than most big cities. With just a few changes here and there, we can ensure pollution in the city does not rise any further,” says Srinivasulu.

KSPCB has already submitted an action plan to reduce air pollution and maintain the current AQI, he says. “Using electric vehicles, encouraging people to use mass transport and support employees working from home would certainly reduce air pollution in the city,” he adds.