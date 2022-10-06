Festive meetup by Bhumika Club next week

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 06 2022, 23:56 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2022, 01:00 ist

Bhumika Club, a club for women, will organise its festive edition in Bengaluru on October 15.

Presented by Deccan Herald and Prajavani, the club is meant for women to meet like-minded people and gain insights about finance, health, personal care and other areas.

In the upcoming meetup, Dr Priyanka Rohatgi, a dietician from Apollo Hospitals, will conduct a session on ‘healthy diet hacks’. Nikitha Priya Bharana, a stylist from Sandalwood, will give tips on festive styling. Interior designer Snehal Patil will talk about home decor. Playback singer Shamitha Malnad will deliver a musical performance and Stile Strada will hold a fashion show on the festive theme, choreographed by Mirza Ali, designed Bakash Ali and with makeover by Mala. Surprise
prizes and gift hampers from India Sweet House are in store.

The event will be held on October 15, 2.30 pm onwards at St Joseph’s Institute of Management, Ashoknagar.

To register and know more, log on to bit.ly/dhbhumikaclub or scan the QR code 

 

bhumika club
women meetup
Bengaluru

