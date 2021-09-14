Kannada groups seektwo-language policy

Kannada organisations are seeking a two-language policy for Karnataka, in parity with the northern states that only study two languages. Online campaigns like #StopHindiImposition and #WeWantTwoLanguagePolicy said the Hindi states did not learn a third language at school, while southern states like Karnataka were forced to learn Hindi.

The protests were planned to oppose Hindi Diwas, observed by the union government on September 14 every year. Kannada actors Puneeth Rajkumar, Chetan Ahimsa and Dhananjaya expressed support for the protests online. Karunada Yodharu, an organisation that protested at Lalbagh West Gate and Mysore Bank Circle, wants to drive home the point that Kannada should be treated with equal respect.

Raghu M P, one of the organisers, says, “All states have their own languages and they all should be treated equally.”

The group plans to meet Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to discuss the cause. “We have met MLAs and MPs in the past but nothing has come of it,” he says. Karnataka Janadhikara Party observed Hindi Diwas as ‘Black Day’, with a rally from Freedom Park to Mysore Bank Circle.

Byrappa Harish Kumar, president, says, “We wore black to represent that Hindi Diwas is a day of discrimination. Our demand is that Article 343 to 351 be amended, as it currently gives a special status to Hindi. Hindi Diwas must be cancelled and the day must be observed as ‘Indian Languages Day’.” Discrimination in banking and railways continues as these exams are conducted in Hindi or English. “The deserving are not getting chances,” says Kumar.

Abhi Gowda, film director, activist, writer and member of ‘Naavu Dravida Kannadigaru, We Are South Indians’, says the group will join other groups to protest in front of the Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha, Chennai, soon. “We are demanding its closing as we believe it is root cause of discrimination,” he says.

Conference on Saturday

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike relaunched its #StopHindiImposition campaign online and held Clubhouse discussions on Tuesday.

Arun Javagal, state secretary, says, “We will be holding a national seminar online on language equality on Saturday, where there will be representation from Raj Thackeray’s party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.”