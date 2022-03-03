KSRTC to provide free bus service to Ukraine returnees

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will provide free bus travel to people evacuated and arriving from Ukraine.

Speaking to Metrolife, Shivayogi C Kalasad, managing director, KSRTC, said, “Aware that people are returning from war-torn Ukraine, we have taken the decision to provide transport on KSRTC buses from the nearest airport in Karnataka to their local destinations within the state.” The team is expecting more people to return from Ukraine soon.

Kalasad urges the transport department in other states also to start a similar initiative. “I have already had a word with my counterparts in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. We should join hands with the government and try our best to help,” he adds.

After a Ukraine returnee lands in Bengaluru, they can avail a free bus ride to their destination by showing their passport as proof.

There are direct buses from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) to many cities across the state.

“The returnees can also take a free bus ride to the Majestic Bus Station and take a bus from there to their final destination. They won’t be required to pay anything,” he explains.

He suggests that the returnees or their families coordinate with the KIA helpline in advance, to ensure a smooth sailing experience. “This will give the bus drivers an idea of the number of confirmed passengers. My team and I have already briefed all the local bus drivers and nodal officers about the initiative,” he adds.

The department will be carrying out the initiative indefinitely for the time being.

KIA Helpline : 080 2201 2001