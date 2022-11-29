Lalith J Rao, stalwart of the Agra gharana, turns 80

The students of Bengaluru-based music stalwart Lalith J Rao are organising a tribute event for her this weekend. It is called ‘A life in music’.

A Hindustani classical singer belonging to the Agra gharana, Lalith turned 80 on November 6. Metrolife spoke to Lalith, who is active in teaching and research.

For her, teaching is humbling, and comes with immense responsibility. “You have to be very sure of what you teach,” she begins.

Plus, it keeps her ‘young’. “When I interact with my students who are much younger than me, I feel young and I also constantly learn from them,” she adds.

She was introduced to classical music at the age of three and started learning at nine from Pandit Rama Rao Naik. But taking up music professionally or full-time was never on her mind.

“At one point, I had completely stepped away from music because of my studies and work as an engineer. I took up music full-time at 25 on my husband’s encouragement,” she recalls.

There was no looking back once she forayed into the music world. She has performed concerts across India and toured in the USA, the UK, Canada, Switzerland and France.

The year 1993 was difficult. She “lost” her voice and could not sing for the next two years. It was after this incident that she decided to become a teacher. Life lessons imparted by her teachers helped. “My ustad, Khadim Hussain Khan, had once said ‘Har ek apne raste pe theek hain’ (Everyone’s journey is acceptable). That helped me develop a broader perspective on life,” she says.

Over time, she has been bestowed with top honours, including the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, Karnataka Rajyotsava Award, and Karnataka Kalashree.

Lalith encourages her students to be creative, says 55-year-old Bharati Pratap who has been training under her for 22 years.

“She opened up a new world of classical music for me. I was able to visualise music, it was an immersive experience. She encourages students to build their individual identities, and be spontaneous,” she says.

A much sought-after vocalist, Bharati lauds Lalith’s ability to adapt to the male-dominated gharana (school of music). “Lalithji managed to maintain the purity and tradition of the gharana while adapting it to the female voice,” says Bharati.

The tribute event will have a musical performance and a felicitation ceremony.

* ‘A life in music’ on December 3, at 5.30 pm, at Havyaka Sabha

Bhavan, Malleswaram. Entry free.