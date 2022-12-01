Long way to go for public places to become disabled friendly

It is not easy for differently abled people to use Bengaluru’s bus stands, railway stations, and metro stations.

The city’s malls fare slightly better, Metrolife found ahead of International Day of People with Disability on December 3.

Bus stations

Buses are the most pocket-friendly and convenient mode of transport in Bengaluru.

Hundreds of BMTC and KSRTC buses terminate at the Kempegowda Bus Station. It provides wide ramps for the differently abled. But it has no toilets convenient for the differently abled to use. It has no toilets dedicated to them either.

At the Shivajinagar bus depot, we found no ramps and clean toilets. But a wheelchair was at hand.

Officials of BMTC were unavailable for a response.

City railway station

The Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) station, Bengaluru’s biggest, provides ramps on all platforms with sufficient space on either side.

But the toilets are not easy for the differently abled to use. EV golf carts, however, are a welcome convenience. They are available for a fee.

“The EV golf carts or buggies as they are called are available for Rs 24, including GST per person. The Yeshwantpur station has four buggies, KSR has seven and the newly constructed Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal has four. The numbers of KSR Mini (9845120000), YPR Diamond technology (9632400547), and SMVB BOC (8608600848), meant for booking the buggy are displayed at all ticket counters and railway personnel are always available for any queries,” says Kusuma Hariprasad, additional divisional railway manager.

The Cantonment Station is equipped with some wheelchairs, but the toilets are not disabled friendly. The station also lacks ramps.

“Railway stations in Whitefield, Byappanahalli, KGF and Visvesvaraya Terminal have been provided amenities as per the railway rules. Efforts are on to have more ramps for people with disabilities at a few more stations across the city. We have also ensured that facilities such as toilets meant for people with disabilities are cleaned at least twice a day. Passengers, who encounter dirty toilets are free to make a complaint to 139,” adds the official.

Shopping malls

GT World Mall, near Magadi Main Road, Mantri Mall in Malleshwaram, and Orion in Rajajinagar, have put in place some conveniences for the differently abled. GT World mall provides ramps at the toilets and lifts but lacks dedicated toilets for the differently abled.

Orion and Mantri have lifts and moving walkways which help the differently abled move around. They also have dedicated toilets.

Metro stations

The toilets at the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station and Mahatma Gandhi Road stations are not located at some distance from the platforms, and are not easy for the differently abled to access.

Anjum Parvez, managing director, BMRCL, says there are separate restrooms for differently abled people at the stations. “There have been no complaints about accessing these spaces yet. Our restrooms abide by a Pay to Use system, and they are well-designed and accessible for all,” he adds. Whenever a Metro station is being built, it is designed keeping the differently abled in mind, be it ramps, toilets etc, he vouches.