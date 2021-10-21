NGO invites art donations

Children’s LoveCastles Trust (CLT), Jakkur, has initiated an art donation campaign.

Donations can include paintings, graphics, drawings, sketches, and photographs. They will be used in print and in videos to create educational material for children between five and 10.

Brijesh Bopanna, lead of marketing and operations, says, “We have been working on this programme for eight months. The Early Grade Reading programme focuses on grades 1 to 4, and helps them learn, read and form sentences in Kannada.” Artists will get due credit. The material will be available on platforms like Deeksha, YouTube and e-patashale classrooms. “We are also in the process of building an app,” he says.

About 150 Bengaluru schools are using the trust’s content. “We will be adding 100 more soon,” he says. To donate your art, mail to srishti@cltindia.org. (For more details, visit cltindia.org)

What is CLT?

Children’s LoveCastles Trust was started in 1997. “Since then, we have been building digital STEM content for e-learning and for the underprivileged,” says Bopanna.

Nixon Joseph is CEO of the trust. The NGO has received support from the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

“We started e-patashale in 2006 and FICCI helped us scale up. We got around 150 master teachers from across Karnataka, who came to our campus and built STEM content. The content was in English, Hindi and Kannada, for grades five to 10, focusing on science, mathematics and English grammar,” he recalls.

This programme currently runs in 4,500 schools across India, of which 3,000 are in Karnataka. The others are in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, UP, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir and Andhra Pradesh.