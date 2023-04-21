No heatwave in Bengaluru: Met

weather

Team Metrolife
Team Metrolife, DHNS,
  • Apr 21 2023, 00:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2023, 11:33 ist

The Met department has ruled out the possibility of a heatwave in Bengaluru at a time when the northern and eastern parts of the country are reeling under a hot spell.

Bengaluru witnessed the hottest day of the year on April 18 when the mercury hit 36.5°C. Soon, hashtags like #heatwave and #hydratewell started circulating on social media.

A Prasad, scientist at IMD Bengaluru, said a heatwave is declared when the temperature increases by 4.5°C from normal at a minimum of two stations in a subdivision. Likewise, a severe heatwave warning is issued when it climbs by 6.4°C. Bengaluru comes under the south interior Karnataka sub-division. “For Bengaluru, the normal is 34°C this month,” he informed.

The city may see light rains, on two days, by April 24, he shared.

Bengaluru
Bangalore
bangalore weather
heatwave
IMD

