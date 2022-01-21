Online calendar features iconic schools

Put together by a Whitefield resident, it sources its pictures from a Facebook group

Tini Sara Anien
Babu Ajaz

Businessman Babu Ajaz has created a virtual calendar featuring Bengaluru’s heritage schools.

A resident of Whitefield, 39-year-old Babu, has been creating online calendars since 2016. His latest was inspired by a trip to St Thomas School, Whitefield.

“My daughter and I studied there. Last year, in October, I went there to pay my daughter’s school fees and noticed that the campus looked different after staying closed for almost two years. The trees and plants had blossomed well, unlike when students were running around,” he says. In the 10 years he studied there, he had never seen anything like this. “That is when I decided to work on the city’s iconic schools,” Babu says. 

He has dedicated this year’s calendar to teachers. “During the pandemic, they had to strategise and innovate a lot to conduct online classes,” he says.  

In the past, Babu has created calendars featuring Bengaluru hospitals and cinema halls.

Choosing photos

Babu, who runs a provision and stationery store, sourced the photographs from the Facebook group ‘Bygone Bangalore’.

“Many of the buildings featured have unique structures or follow a particular architectural style. I wanted to select buildings which contribute to the ethos of the city,” he explains. 

Many Bengalureans ask Babu to make physical copies of the calendars but the cost is high. “I started this as a hobby and do not want to make it a commercial project,” he says.

Babu claims no copyright over these calendars. “Anyone can print, circulate and use them,” he says. 

Email to babu.ajaz@gmail.com for a digital copy of the calendar.

Schools on show

The schools featured in the calendar include Fort High School in Chamrajpet, East West School in Basavanagudi, Attibele Govt School on Anekal Road, National High School in Basavanagudi, Bishop Cotton Boys School on Residency Road, St Teresa Girls School in Anandapuram, and Sacred Heart Girls School on Museum Road. 

 

