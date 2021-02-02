Quarry owners blame red tape for violations

With a massive blast in Shivamogga setting off alarm bells across the state, illegal mining and quarrying are in focus.

Bengaluru is not free from the problem, and the city must wake up to its dangers, many are saying.

Sanjeev Hattiholi, president, Karnataka State Stone Crushers and Quarry Owners Association, says illegal quarrying is rampant because the process of getting a licence is complicated.

“It is a Herculean task that takes a lot of time and money, and this discourages many from obtaining the licence,” he says. “The government needs to streamline the process.”

He calls for policies to be framed in such a way that they incentivise people to go about the business in a legitimate manner. “With the huge demand for natural resources, thanks to rapid development, many are inclined to enter the industry. “The government needs to look at this in a pragmatic manner,” he told Metrolife.

Legal and illegal

Illegal quarries and stone crushing units are common and can be found near Bengaluru in the sensitive catchment area of Arkavathy River near the Manchanabele dam, around the Bannerghatta National Park and other areas, according to those in the know.

Legal and illegal mining takes place in equal measure, says Praveen Bhargav, former member, National Board for Wildlife. “There are instances where a quarry licence is given for 10 acres, but the quarrying activity is extended,” he says. While the quarry owner may have a license to show, a closer examination would reveal the illegal nature of his operations.

Eco impact

The ecological impact of such illegal mining is devastating in the long run, warns Suresh Heblikar, well-known environmentalist. The quarry at Hunasodu, where a blast occurred recently, is in an eco-sensitive zone, he points out.

“Mining can’t be avoided. The idea of being a ‘civilised society’ rests on material progress. We need natural resources for everything we build,” he observes.

He calls for development of Karnataka as a whole rather than just Bengaluru.

“It is a drain on the environment to build more in a limited space,” he says.

Spot reportage

Shashi Sampalli, journalist and resident of Shivamogga, says illegal blasting is common in the area.

Five labourers were killed in a blast that rocked Shivamogga and neighbouring districts on January 22. Sampalli has been following the illegal mining problem since 2015.

“Every week 200-300 cases of gelatin sticks are brought in from Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh and Hassan for

carrying out explosions,” he says. This despite the fact that no licences have been issued for quarrying in the area.

“Permissions have been granted for crushing, for which machinery is used. Explosives are not required for it. This raises the question: why are there 10-12 blasts every single day?” he says.

A Lokayukta case is in progress. People living in the area write to the authorities several times a year. The lack of action is due to a nexus between politicians and owners of illegal quarries, he says.

‘Bid to protect the guilty’

Politicians are looting Karnataka, says Ravi Krishna Reddy, president, Karnataka Rashtra Samithi Party, taking a dim view of the government’s new proposal to regularise illegal mines. “Many miners are in politics or have politicians as partners. They amass wealth and contest elections,” he says. People in power do not want to stop illegal mining because they profit from it. “This is a syndicated crime. It only works with permission and support from policemen, the mines and geology department, forest department and local politicians,” he says. The proposal to regularise illegal mines, he says, could just be an attempt to protect the guilty.

Drone surveillance

The government is yet to accurately assess the number of illegal quarries. Mining minister Murugesh Nirani suggested a drone survey. The authorities in Mandya district have already deployed a drone over Baby Betta and surrounding areas to check illegal quarrying.

Since multiple agencies exercise jurisdiction, the various departments and the police should create a special joint task force to clamp down on violations, wildlife conservationist Praveen Bhargav suggests.