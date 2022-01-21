Speed monitors mooted on all major roads

At least three speed monitoring cameras should be installed on Kanakapura Road, says Kuldeep Kumar Jain, deputy commissioner of police, traffic, west zone.

The police have sent a holistic proposal to instal cameras across Bengaluru, he says.

It will come through after due sanctions, but the process takes time, he told Metrolife. “We will be getting a few cameras now but they will be first designated to the CBD,” he says.

On January 13, six-year-old TV star Samanvi Roopesh died in an accident on Kanakapura Road, while her mother Amrutha Naidu sustained injuries.

They were returning home on a two-wheeler when it was hit by a tipper truck at 4.30 pm near the Vajarahalli metro station.

Samanvi rose to fame with the Kannada show ‘Nannamma Superstar’ while her mother is a Kannada TV actor and her father a traffic warden.

The investigating officer says, “The two-wheeler was to the left of the truck. Its handle touched the truck and fell. Then it got hit by the rear of the truck.”

Manche Gowda, 28, driver of the tipper truck, was arrested and released on bail. The speed of the truck could not be determined as there are no speed monitoring cameras on Kanakapura Main Road, according to the police. “All vehicles were moving at the same speed,” says the investigating officer.

Jain says the police have spoken to the NICE expressway authorities to instal a speed displayer so that people know what speed they are driving at.

Vehicular density on the Kanakapura Road is high during peak hours and during construction activities (such as for the Metro) but otherwise there is no big pile-up, says Jain.

Peak hour restrictions

Concerns were also raised about the movement of tipper trucks at unregulated timings. The accident occurred at 4.30 pm. Kuldeep Kumar Jain, DCP, Traffic (West zone), clarifies, “Tippers aren’t allowed to operate in the city during peak hours, from 8.30 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 7.30 pm.”