Support groups connect new moms with experts

Many Bengaluru groups are offering free advice to help new mothers breastfeed their children.

Breastfeeding is a difficult journey for most mothers. Support groups connect them with lactation and women’s health experts.

This year, the objective of World Breastfeeding Week is to involve governments, communities, and individuals in the process, and raise awareness about ‘sustainable breastfeeding environments’.

Bangalore Birth Network (BBN)This NGO has been active on Facebook since 2011. It posts articles regularly and holds discussions with prenatal therapists, childbirth educators, nutritionists, counsellors, and post-partum therapists.

Dr Madhavi Latha, childbirth educator and assistant director of BBN, says BBN talks to expectant mothers about birth options.

“We suggest doctors who talk about natural birthing, as natural births make an impact on a mother’s milk production,” she says. The group’s ‘Baby Gold’ campaign focuses on birth hour practices.

“This includes skin-to-skin contact immediately after birth to help initiate smooth breastfeeding,” she says. The group will post articles this year about how to involve partners and family in the breastfeeding journey.

*WhatsApp or call 88848 64036

Author and volunteer

Shalini Batra Sahni, manager with an MNC, was certified as a lactation expert after she breastfed her twins, Ayaan and Vyan, and shared tips with other mothers. She has written a book titled ‘Inspiring Breastfeeding.’

The Bellandur resident offers free advice to new mothers. “From breaking myths to encouraging breastfeeding, I discuss different subjects with them,” she says.

*WhatsApp on 98868 82334

Snugbub

Started in 2016, it educated women about birthing and breastfeeding practices. Prachi Pendurkar, founding partner, says, “Most breastfeeding failures happen because of lack of information. We stress a lot on the couple knowing what to expect.” Growth spurts, returning to work and feeding, and myths and social pressures are among the subjects discussed here. The group covers even pre-delivery and weaning periods. “Ending the breastfeeding journey on a happy note for sustaining the mother-child bond is important,” she says.

The group holds monthly meetups, where young mothers can go with their babies to seek expert advice. As part of Breastfeeding Week, the group has scheduled a potluck lunch on August 7. Posts are also shared on the group’s Facebook page.

*Call 70198 14027

Pan-Indian group

Breastfeeding Support for Indian Mothers (BSIM), started and led by a Kannadiga, offers 24X7 support to mothers. Adhunika Prakash, founder, posts information online throughout the year. The content, in English, available on its official website, can be translated (via Google translate) into 10 languages, including Kannada.

This year, the group is seeking policy changes to help mothers in their breastfeeding journey, says Adhunika.

BSIM has launched a new campaign on Change.org. It seeks mandatory lactation education for all nurses and doctors. The group has also relaunched its older campaigns, which include ‘Express at work’ that seeks rooms at the workplace for women who breastfeed, as they are now forced to use the restrooms. ‘Freedom to nurse’ campaigns against over-sexualising breasts. It also aims to make it unlawful to discriminate against a woman breastfeeding in public, Adhunika adds. Often, medical professionals introduce formula milk to babies even when there is no need. The fourth petition, titled ‘My baby, my decision’, highlights the need to take consent before administering formula. “Breastfeeding impacts the lives of 100% of the population,” she says.

Mothers also share stories and photos on the Facebook group. “About 12% of the group’s membership is from

Bengaluru,” she adds.

*Where: On Facebook and bsim.org.in