Trans community hails 1% school quota

The transgender community has lauded the Karnataka government’s decision to reserve 1% of teaching jobs for the community in future recruitments.

As per the draft issued by the State Department of Primary and Secondary Education, at least 150 posts will be reserved for transgender candidates in upcoming recruitments. The reservations have been declared based on amendments made to the Karnataka Civil Service (Government Recruitment) Rules, 1977, following a petition filed in the Karnataka High Court, in 2021.

It is for the first time in Karnataka’s history that reservations for the community have been made in the education department. “This is a welcome decision. There are many educated members in our community who would benefit from this move,” says Shanthi Muniswamy, a mural artist.

This will open up employment opportunities for the community as many have lost their jobs to the pandemic.

“For many members from the community, their work involves being in physical contact with people, so working remotely was not possible,” Shanthi tells Metrolife.

A college student from the community feels the induction of transgender teachers will boost the ideas of inclusion and acceptance. “I have never had any teacher from the community. This move will allow youngsters to look at the community in a new light.”.

B K Chandrashekar, Congress leader and former education minister, feels the reservation is a step in the right direction. “Transgender persons are like any human being. There is no reason for them to not be a part of the education sector,” he explains.

‘Inclusivity at a

young age’

Radha Swaminathan, senior teacher at Deccan International School, Padhmanabhanagar, says children grasp concepts like inclusivity at a younger age. “So far, children are used to seeing members of the transgender community near traffic signals and on the road. This doesn’t teach them inclusivity. Having a teacher from the transgender community will help them grow up with an informed mindset, leaving behind prejudices,” she explains. Seeing teachers interact freely with the members of the community will send a positive message to the children, she adds.

Chandrashekar has a word of advice for the schools. “Trans teachers should be introduced to students just like any other teacher. There is no need to make it an extraordinary affair, which will only make the students wonder if something unusual is happening,” he adds.

The other side

Transgender activist Akkai Padmashali feels gender budgeting and the current reservations being passed by the government are not beneficial to the community. “On paper, we see some reform taking place. But the reality is different. There has been no action on the ground,” she tells Metrolife.