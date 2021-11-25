Work explores Dante’s India links

An Italian-Indian team is bringing to Bengaluru an experimental theatre and dance production featuring the works of Dante Alighieri. ‘Dante Beyond Borders’ is inspired by Divine Comedy, a masterpiece by Dante, whose 700th death anniversary is being observed this year.

Instabili Vaganti theatre company and Ahum Trust are presenting the event with Istituto Italiano di Cultura, Mumbai. The work talks of Dante’s journey through the three realms of the dead: Hell, Purgatory and Heaven.

The performance is directed by Anna Dora Dorno. “The piece includes the physical language of the performers, experimental films and artistic videos, electronic music, soundscapes, video projection and mapping, and light design,” Anna says.

This is the Italian group’s fifth outing in India. “Through Dante’s work, we were able to connect to India’s performing culture, which is rich and full of tradition,” she told Metrolife.

The lockdowns allowed time for the collaboration between the evocative physical actions of Nicola Pianzola and dance of Anuradha Venkataraman. “We interacted remotely through Zoom, to bring together seven short video performances,” Anna explains.

“The work also focuses on the relationship between Dante and India. Whenever he refers to the East, he mentions the Ganges. He also thought of ‘Heaven on Earth’ to be located in India,” says the director.

Dante Beyond Borders, Ranga Shankara, November 30, 7 pm, and December 1, 7.30 pm.