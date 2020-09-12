Work from homestays, hotels trending now

Young working professionals are going to resorts and homestays and working from there, since they are not required to be present at their offices.

Many are travelling out of Bengaluru, to destinations such as Kodagu (Coorg).

Couples Debolina Ray and Tapash Kumar Sahu initially planned a weekend trip to Kodagu but extended it by a week.

Debolina says, “We stayed at a place in Madikeri and it was absolutely lovely. We realised that there’s a WFH (work from home) offer which seemed feasible, so we took it.”

Hotels and homestays are offering discounts on their regular rates. “For example, if you had to spend about Rs 30,000 for a week earlier, it is half rate now,” she explains.

So what was it like being a corporate employee from amid nature? Tapash says laughing, “I loved every bit of it! I attended calls from the balcony where my colleagues could hear the birds chirping. We didn’t have to worry too much about the hustle and bustle of city life.”

Wi-Fi is an essential service, and it is widely available across homestays and resorts.

Families wary

Chidvilas, who owns Abbydhama Estate Stay in Madikeri, says families are hesitant to travel because children have online lessons, but youngsters are coming over the weekends.

“We have also given some offers but it’s been difficult for us since we haven’t had any business in the last couple of months,” he says.

Cheaper and safer

Software engineer Debasish Acharjya is planning to make a trip soon too. “As much as I am enjoying working from the four walls of my home, I really need a break. I’m yet to finalise where I will be staying but I’ve been seeing a lot of offers calling out to me,” he says.

He is planning a solo trip as he feels it is the safest at the moment. He says, “I’m not sure how much I will be able to explore the new place since I won’t be taking an off from work to travel this time, but I guess I will be able to make a better judgement only once I reach there.”

Content writer Deepika Singhania feels travelling to a homestay is a good idea because of the lower costs. “We have to be realistic here since none of us want to blow up all the money we have. Homestays are quieter, safer and can give you a good break which is what I’m looking forward to when I travel next week,” she says.

City offerings

For those who cannot step out of the city but want a break, city hotels are offering working staycations. The Oberoi, ITC Hotels, and Oakwood Premier Prestige, (UB City) are among those offering packages.