Want a greener Bengaluru? Project seeks crowdfunding

Are you worried about the diminishing tree cover in Bengaluru? Well, here’s your chance to help. Team Hasiru, a city-based NGO, is planning to grow mini-forests all over Bengaluru. It’s inviting Bengalureans to send them photos and addresses of the barren spots, and also crowdfund the campaign to make it happen.

Chirag S Rao, who’s founded the NGO along with Sharath TP and Ashrith S, explains the plan of action. “We have made a Google Form, where people enter the photos, address and details of the space available for afforestation. Once we receive the information, we run an authentication check on the person or the entity who owns the space. In case it’s under the BBMP, we take their permission to start our work. We also analyse the place in a scientific manner, taking suggestions from IISc scientists about the plant species we should grow.”

Based on the expert advice, they are steering clear of invasive and exotic species. They are growing native species like the Indian Beech, Neem and Jamun instead.

The initiative was launched in July and the requests for a mini-forest have poured in from all over Bengaluru since. But currently, they have undertaken work in only three areas — RR Nagar, Arkavathy Layout and Millers Road.

Additionally, they are planting saplings on footpaths and road medians, along private compounds and around the forest areas. So far, they have planted more than 120 saplings in avenues across Chikkalasandra, Basavanagudi, and BTM Layout. “We cannot be present everywhere all the time, so we bank on the residents to look after these plants and trees. It also gives them a sense of ownership,” he says about the importance of volunteering.

Chirag says the initiative is not limited to Bengaluru. In the future, his NGO aims to grow mini-forests all over Karnataka and, someday, all around India.

Contact Team Hasiru on teamhasiru.in or 9448203615