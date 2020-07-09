In Pictures: India Under Lockdown - July 9
UPDATED : Jul 09 2020, 18:07 IST
Coronavirus lockdown | West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Telangana | Andhra Pradesh | Delhi | Uttar Pradesh |
India's tally has crossed a tally of 7.7 lakhs and the toll has crossed 21,000 mark. The eight states: Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Delhi, and Andhra Pradesh are accounting for 90 per cent of active coronavirus cases in India. Recovered cases of Covid-19 have surpassed the number of active cases by more than 2 lakhs. ICMR has announced that they have increased testing to more than 2.6 lakhs samples per day. UGC has asked state universities to conduct final year examinations on the basis of SOPs given by Health Ministry. While many states have announced lockdown as the cases of Covid-19 are rising, let's take a look at what India looks like under lockdown, in pictures,
- 1 /6
Central team visits general hospital in Tamil Nadu amid rising coronavirus cases ( PTI Photo)
- 2 /6
Garment workers of Euro Clothing Company II (ECC II) raise their hands as they hold a protest in front of the factory, which was closed due to brands cancelling their orders amid Covid-19 (AFP Photo)
- 3 /6
A woman outside a sealed residential complex following emergence of Covid-19 cases, during Unlock 2.0, in Kolkata (PTI Photo)
- 4 /6
A KMC worker sprays disinfectant outside a sealed residential complex following emergence of Covid-19 cases, during Unlock 2.0 (PTI Photo)
- 5 /6
BBMP Contract staff protest in Bengaluru amid lockdown (PTI Photo)
- 6 /6
Medical volunteers wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) gear before conducting a door-to-door medical screening inside Dharavi slums to fight against the spread of coronavirus (AFP Photo)
