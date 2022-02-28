News Live: BJP calls a 12-hr statewide bandh in West Bengal against alleged rigging and violence in civic polls

  • updated: Feb 28 2022, 09:15 ist
Track latest updates from India and around the world here!
  • 09:13

    India's daily coronavirus infections fall below 10,000

    With 8,013 new infections, India's daily coronavirus cases dropped below 10,000 on Monday with 119 more fatalities, Union Health Ministry data showed.

    Read more

  • 09:09

    BJP workers protest on the railway track at Hooghly railway station

  • 07:44

    PM Narendra Modi pays homage to former PM Morarji Desai

  • 05:28

    Bengal Guv asks state election commissioner to brief him over incidents of violence during civic polls

    Amid reports of sporadic incidents of violence at different places during Sunday's elections to 107 municipalities across West Bengal, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has asked State Election Commissioner Saurab Das to brief him on the situation by 10 am on Monday.

    Das should be “fully updated” on developments in the election process held on Sunday, which "prima facie indicates failure of democracy," a Raj Bhavan release said.

  • 05:27

    Taliban staging massive house-to-house sweep across Kabul

    The Taliban are conducting a massive security sweep of Kabul and other Afghan cities, their spokesman said Sunday, going house-to-house in search of weapons and criminals blamed for a recent spate of robberies and kidnappings.

    Read more

  • 05:27

    Airtel shareholders approve Google investment, Rs 1.17 lakh crore biz deals with group firms

    Bharti Airtel shareholders have approved the issue of preferential shares to Google for its about Rs 7,500 crore investment in the company to buy 1.28 per cent stake.

    A special resolution to approve Google's investment was approved by over 99 per cent of the shareholders, according to the voting result of an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) filed by Airtel on Sunday.

    The EGM of the company was held on February 26.

  •  

    Good morning readers, track DH's latest updates of news in India and across the world here!