News Live: BJP calls a 12-hr statewide bandh in West Bengal against alleged rigging and violence in civic polls

PM Narendra Modi pays homage to former PM Morarji Desai
I pay homage to our former PM Shri Morarjibhai Desai. He is widely respected for his monumental contribution to nation building. He made extensive efforts to make India more prosperous. He always emphasised on probity in public life.
Bengal Guv asks state election commissioner to brief him over incidents of violence during civic polls
Amid reports of sporadic incidents of violence at different places during Sunday's elections to 107 municipalities across West Bengal, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has asked State Election Commissioner Saurab Das to brief him on the situation by 10 am on Monday.
Das should be “fully updated” on developments in the election process held on Sunday, which "prima facie indicates failure of democracy," a Raj Bhavan release said.
Taliban staging massive house-to-house sweep across Kabul
The Taliban are conducting a massive security sweep of Kabul and other Afghan cities, their spokesman said Sunday, going house-to-house in search of weapons and criminals blamed for a recent spate of robberies and kidnappings.
Airtel shareholders approve Google investment, Rs 1.17 lakh crore biz deals with group firms
Bharti Airtel shareholders have approved the issue of preferential shares to Google for its about Rs 7,500 crore investment in the company to buy 1.28 per cent stake.
A special resolution to approve Google's investment was approved by over 99 per cent of the shareholders, according to the voting result of an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) filed by Airtel on Sunday.
The EGM of the company was held on February 26.
India's daily coronavirus infections fall below 10,000
With 8,013 new infections, India's daily coronavirus cases dropped below 10,000 on Monday with 119 more fatalities, Union Health Ministry data showed.
BJP workers protest on the railway track at Hooghly railway station
