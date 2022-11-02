India Political Updates: Police panicked and pushed me, says Cong's Nitin Raut after injury in Bharat Jodo Yatra

  • updated: Nov 02 2022, 13:46 ist
  • 13:44

    'Police panicked and pushed me': Cong's Nitin Raut after being injured in Bharat Jodo Yatra

  • 13:14

    Maharashtra Congress's Dr Nitin Raut 'pushed' by cops, hurt in Bharat Jodo Yatra

    A senior Congress leader from Maharashtra Dr Nitin Raut sustained a hairline fracture on his forehead and is hospitalised after he was allegedly pushed by an officer of the Telangana Police during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, party leaders and aides said.(IANS)

  • 12:59

    Bharat Jodo Yatra 'real booster dose' for Cong: Jairam Ramesh

    Jairam Ramesh hailed Bharat Jodo Yatra as a 'real booster dose' for Congress that allows connectivity to Rahul Gandhi and collectivity for the organisation.(PTI)

  • 12:50

    Sachin Pilot eggs on Cong prez Kharge to take action against Gehlot for 'indiscipline'

  • 12:40

    Sachin Pilot finds PM Modi's praises for Ashok Gehlot 'interesting'

  • 12:13

    PM Modi stands with you whenever called: JP Nadda in Himachal Pradesh

  • 11:58

    BJP now seeking registration of FIR against farmers: Delhi Minister Gopal Rai

    Delhi minister Gopal Rai said BJP is now seeking FIRs to be registered against farmers. "Do not seek revenge, start supporting them", he added.(PTI)

  • 11:50

    Former Maharashtra Energy Minister Dr Nitin Raut injured his right eyebrow while walking with Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra

    Former Maharashtra Energy Minister Dr Nitin Raut injured his right eyebrow while walking with Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra. He has been admitted to Vasavi Hospital in Hyderabad.
    The party said that the ACP of Telangana Police pushed him hard and he fell on the ground. His right eyebrow was cut off and he got scratches on his hands and feet.

  • 09:55

    BJP's Amit Malviya slams Kejriwal for AAP's support to jailed minister Satyendar Jain

  • 09:46

    Vendetta politics: JMM's Manoj Pandey slams Jharkhand CM's ED summons

  • 09:33

    ED summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren for illegal coal mining case

  • 08:35

    DMK Party leader in parliament, TR Balu, writes letter seeking removal of TN governor

  • 08:23

    Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt briefly joins Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra