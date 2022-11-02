India Political Updates: Police panicked and pushed me, says Cong's Nitin Raut after injury in Bharat Jodo Yatra
India Political Updates: Police panicked and pushed me, says Cong's Nitin Raut after injury in Bharat Jodo Yatra
updated: Nov 02 2022, 13:46 ist
13:44
'Police panicked and pushed me': Cong's Nitin Raut after being injured in Bharat Jodo Yatra
I was in Bharat Joda Yatra, we already crossed Char Minar. I was moving towards stage when Rahul Gandhi's convoy came, police panicked & pushed me. I fell near a barricade & sustained injuries. I started bleeding & was finally taken to hospital: Congress leader Nitin Raut https://t.co/Ru0g8TaKsApic.twitter.com/fgmca5ZuaH
Maharashtra Congress's Dr Nitin Raut 'pushed' by cops, hurt in Bharat Jodo Yatra
A senior Congress leader from Maharashtra Dr Nitin Raut sustained a hairline fracture on his forehead and is hospitalised after he was allegedly pushed by an officer of the Telangana Police during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, party leaders and aides said.(IANS)
12:59
Bharat Jodo Yatra 'real booster dose' for Cong: Jairam Ramesh
Jairam Ramesh hailed Bharat Jodo Yatra as a 'real booster dose' for Congress that allows connectivity to Rahul Gandhi and collectivity for the organisation.(PTI)
12:50
Sachin Pilot eggs on Cong prez Kharge to take action against Gehlot for 'indiscipline'
As far as Raj is concerned, a CLP meet called on 25 Sept couldn't be held. AICC considered it a matter of indiscipline...Rules same for all. So, if indiscipline occurred&replies were given,action should be taken.I believe party chief Kharge will take a decision soon: Sachin Pilot pic.twitter.com/PbtSLt98bP
Sachin Pilot finds PM Modi's praises for Ashok Gehlot 'interesting'
#WATCH | Rajasthan Cong MLA Sachin Pilot says, "...I find the heaps of praises by PM Modi (on CM Gehlot y'day)very interesting. PM had similarly praised GN Azad in Parliament. We saw what happened after that. It was an interesting development y'day. Shouldn't be taken lightly..." pic.twitter.com/QBknOLVWJT
PM Modi stands with you whenever called: JP Nadda in Himachal Pradesh
It has been 75 yrs of independence. Who used to care about us? At that time, Prime Minister used to come here for political tourism in summer season -never caring about or worrying about the state. Today, PM Modi stands with you whenever called: BJP chief, in Bilaspur, Himachal pic.twitter.com/58xy7s4yIE
BJP now seeking registration of FIR against farmers: Delhi Minister Gopal Rai
Delhi minister Gopal Rai said BJP is now seeking FIRs to be registered against farmers. "Do not seek revenge, start supporting them", he added.(PTI)
11:50
Former Maharashtra Energy Minister Dr Nitin Raut injured his right eyebrow while walking with Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Former Maharashtra Energy Minister Dr Nitin Raut injured his right eyebrow while walking with Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra. He has been admitted to Vasavi Hospital in Hyderabad. The party said that the ACP of Telangana Police pushed him hard and he fell on the ground. His right eyebrow was cut off and he got scratches on his hands and feet.
09:55
BJP's Amit Malviya slams Kejriwal for AAP's support to jailed minister Satyendar Jain
“Kejriwal Massage Center” posters outside Tihar Jail after ED disclosed that his extortionist minister Satyender Jain was getting masseurs in the jail…
Despite court strictures, Kejriwal continues to defend Satyendra Jain and indulge him so that he doesn’t spill the beans. pic.twitter.com/kfjEONeHe9
Vendetta politics: JMM's Manoj Pandey slams Jharkhand CM's ED summons
ED will work.We'll approach Court if there's injustice.Don't know if ED can summon CM.If so,CM will respond after consulting legal experts. Is it legal to summon him for those allegations? If so,PM should also be summoned in several cases. It's vendetta politics: Manoj Pandey,JMM pic.twitter.com/URCHnZJ774
ED summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren for illegal coal mining case
Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, asking him to appear before its Ranchi-based office for questioning in connection with the illegal mining case on November 3: Sources
DMK Party leader in parliament, TR Balu, writes letter seeking removal of TN governor
Leader, DMK Party in Parliament - TR Balu writes to MPs of the party & like-minded political parties, requesting them to visit party HQ to read & sign in a memorandum addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, "pertaining to the immediate withdrawal of the Governor of Tamil Nadu." pic.twitter.com/w7RdjRy2yF
