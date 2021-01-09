10 children killed in fire at hospital in Maharashtra's Bhandara

Ten children died in a fire that broke out at the Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Bhandara District General Hospital in Maharashtra at 2 am today.

Seven children were rescued from the unit, says Pramod Khandate, Civil Surgeon, Bhandara, Maharashtra.

