10 children killed in fire at hospital in Maharashtra's Bhandara

Ten children died in a fire that broke out at the Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Bhandara District General Hospital in Maharashtra at 2 am today.
Seven children were rescued from the unit, says Pramod Khandate, Civil Surgeon, Bhandara, Maharashtra.
— ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2021
More to follow...
