10 children killed in fire at hospital in Maharashtra's Bhandara

Seven children were rescued from the unit, says Pramod Khandate, Civil Surgeon, Bhandara

DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 09 2021, 07:20 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2021, 07:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Ten children died in a fire that broke out at the Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Bhandara District General Hospital in Maharashtra at 2 am today.

Seven children were rescued from the unit, says Pramod Khandate, Civil Surgeon, Bhandara, Maharashtra. 

More to follow...

