103 kg of gold missing from CBI custody; Madras High Court orders probe

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 12 2020, 11:47 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2020, 14:29 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

103 kg of gold worth Rs 45 crore seized by the CBI has gone missing, according to a report by The Times of India. The news was brought to light to the public after the Madras High Court ordered the Tamil Nadu Crime Branch- Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) to initiate a probe into the matter. 

In 2012, the CBI, upon receiving word of a scam between Surana Corporation Limited (SCL) and the Minerals and Metals Trading Corporation of India (MMTC), raided SCL's office in Chennai, where they seized 103kg gold that was illegally obtained as it had no paperwork. 

The seized gold was stored in SCL's safes and vaults, and the 72 keys handed over to the Chennai Principal Special Court for CBI cases. According to the CBI, the issue is not as much a case of missing gold as it is a matter of discrepancy. Officials attributed this to the fact that the bars were weighed collectively when seized, but were handed over individually to the liquidator overseeing the debt settlement between SCL and the SBI. 

Hearing the case, Justice Mahadevan dismissed the CBI's claims and ordered that a Superintendent of Police belonging to the Tamil Nadu CB-CIB launch an investigation immediately. The already red-faced CBI, in response, pleaded that the investigation not be done by local police authorities, as it was a 'matter of prestige' for the country's top investigating body. Justice Prakash, however, did not budge. 

 

CBI
Gold
Madras High Court

