14 new COVID-19 positive cases in J&K, total 139

The toll of COVID-19 positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir jumped to 139 with 14 new cases detected on Wednesday.

Among them, 11 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Kashmir, while three samples tested positive in the Jammu division. So far, three positive patients have died and six have recovered.

“#COVID19 #JammuAndKashmir Status Update 14 new cases today; 11 in Kashmir, 3 in Jammu 139 cases in all now; 130 active cases; 27 in Jammu Division, 103 in Kashmir. Good News too: 2 patients discharged from SKIMS (sic),” J&K government spokesperson, Rohit Kansal, tweeted.

The patients, who tested positive in Kashmir, are residents of Srinagar, Baramulla and Bandipora districts respectively. The four patients tested positive from Bandipora had a history of contact with previous patients and are aged 16, 38, 30 and 36 years, reports said.

Five patients are from Srinagar with travel history to Nigeria are aged 33, 35, 31, 41 and 46 years, reports said. One patient is from the Tangmarg area of Baramulla and he is said to around 70 years old had contact with previous COVID-19 positive patient.

The other patient is said to be 16-year-old from north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, who had returned from Markaz Nizamuddin in New Delhi.

Health officials said the total number of cases is likely to rise as details regarding test results of samples collected in other labs, including Jammu, were awaited.

Prof Parvaiz Koul, head department of internal and pulmonary medicine at super-specialty SKIMS hospital in Srinagar, termed the rise in cases “worrisome”. He said the cases were suggestive of “limited community transmission”. “If such cases increase, we may have moved from local transmission to community transmission,” he said.

Meanwhile, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo, has emphasized the need to ramp up testing of suspected COVID patients besides augmenting the capacity and facilities of the laboratories.

He directed the officers for upgrading the facilities in the designated COVID-19 hospitals across Jammu and Kashmir so that these can provide Level-3 treatment to the coronavirus patients.

The Commissioner said that increasing the sample testing should be the focus of the authorities in order to have a clear picture of the disease for tackling it in a better way. He said that all high-risk contacts of the positive cases should be tracked, quarantined and lab-tested as per the protocol.

“We need to be meticulous about the services that are being provided at the designated COVID-19 hospitals and have to increase our strength in terms of enhanced facilities and manpower,” Dulloo said.