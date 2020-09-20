'2,668 Pakistani nationals given Indian citizenship'

15,012 Bangladeshi, 2,668 Pakistani nationals given Indian citizenship during 2015-2019: Govt

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 20 2020, 20:52 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2020, 20:52 ist

As many as 15,012 Bangladeshi nationals and 2,668 Pakistanis were granted Indian citizenship from 2015 to 2019, the Lok Sabha was informed on Sunday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said that altogether 18,855 people of 56 nationalities were granted Indian citizenship in the last five years.

A total of 15,012 Bangaldeshi, 2,668 Pakistani, 109 Sri Lankan, 665 Afghan and 105 American citizens were given Indian nationality during 2015-2019, he said in a written reply.

The minister added that 40 Nepali, 40 UK, 23 Kenya, 21 Malaysia, 18 Canada and 18 Singapore citizens were also given Indian citizenship during the same period.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bangladeshi
Pakistani
Indian citizenship
Nityanand Rai
Lok Sabha

What's Brewing

Thailand's growing protest movement

Thailand's growing protest movement

Global plastic production up by 60 MMT in five years

Global plastic production up by 60 MMT in five years

Hong Kong's first CBD cafe opens its doors to customers

Hong Kong's first CBD cafe opens its doors to customers

No govt study on Covid-19 impact on mental health

No govt study on Covid-19 impact on mental health

World War II submarine is found in Southeast Asia

World War II submarine is found in Southeast Asia

 