153 High Court judges appointed this year

153 HC judges appointed this year, more appointments in higher judiciary likely

The government is also set to initiate the process of appointing the next CJI, most likely this week or early next week

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 07 2022, 12:17 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2022, 12:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A total of 153 judges have been appointed to the various high courts in this calendar year so far, with sources hinting at more appointments to the higher judiciary in the coming days.

Six additional judges were appointed to the Bombay High Court on Thursday.

It is learnt that the government is also set to take a call on the elevation of Bombay High Court Chief Justice Dipankar Datta to the top court shortly.

If he is appointed to the apex court, its working strength will go up to 30. The sanctioned strength of the top court is 34, including the Chief Justice of India (CJI).

Also Read | Government asks CJI U U Lalit to name successor

The government is also set to initiate the process of appointing the next CJI, most likely this week or early next week.

As part of the procedure, the Union law minister writes to the CJI to name his or her successor.

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit retires as the CJI on November 8. Justice D Y Chandrachud is the senior-most judge after the CJI.

According to practice, the CJI names the senior-most judge as his or her successor. Going by the established practice and convention, Justice Chandrachud will be the 50th CJI.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indian Judiciary
India News
U U Lalit
High Court
D Y Chandrachud
CJI
Bombay High Court

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Do we need an Election Commission at all?

DH Toon | Do we need an Election Commission at all?

Areca's red byproduct yields a 'green' dye

Areca's red byproduct yields a 'green' dye

Forest dept makes Jamboo Savari succeed despite hurdles

Forest dept makes Jamboo Savari succeed despite hurdles

Four-member SpaceX crew safely docks with space station

Four-member SpaceX crew safely docks with space station

Cubbon Park aquarium to get modern tech soon

Cubbon Park aquarium to get modern tech soon

Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro: Price, other details revealed

Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro: Price, other details revealed

 