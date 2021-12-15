199 held, 7 convicted in 2 years on sedition charges

199 arrested, 7 convicted during 2018-20 on sedition charges, says Centre

The data was provided as part of a written reply by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai

PTI
New Delhi,
  • Dec 15 2021, 19:23 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2021, 19:23 ist
Union MoS for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai. Credit: PTI File Photo

A total of 199 people were arrested while seven persons were convicted on sedition charges in the country between 2018-20, the government informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The data was provided as part of a written reply by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on the basis of figures compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

It said a total of 236 sedition cases were registered by various states and Union Territories during 2018-2020 in which 199 persons were arrested and seven were convicted. 

Sedition
India
India News
Rajya Sabha
Winter Session
NCRB
Nityanand Rai

