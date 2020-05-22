Declare Cyclone Amphan as national disaster: Oppn

22 opposition parties call upon Centre to declare Cyclone Amphan as national calamity

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 22 2020, 16:52 ist
  • updated: May 22 2020, 16:54 ist

Twenty-two opposition parties urged the Centre on Friday to immediately declare the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan in Odisha and West Bengal as a national calamity and called for substantially helping the states in facing the impact of the disaster.

The leaders of the 22 parties, who met through video-conferencing, passed a resolution in this regard and said relief and rehabilitation should be the topmost priority at this juncture.

"We, the opposition parties extend our sympathy and support to the governments and people of West Bengal and Odisha in meeting the impact of the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan," the resolution said.

It said a natural calamity like Cyclone Amphan has come as a double blow amid the coronavirus pandemic, breaking the spirits of people.

"Opposition Parties, therefore, urge the central government to immediately declare this as a national calamity and substantially help the states in facing the impact of this disaster," the resolution said.

The meeting of opposition parties called by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi was attended by the leaders of the TMC, NCP, DMK and Left parties, among others. 

