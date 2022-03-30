220 students abstain from appearing for SSLC exam in Dakshina Kannada

220 students abstain from appearing for SSLC exam in DK

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 30 2022, 15:45 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2022, 15:45 ist
No untoward incidents were reported in the district. Credit: DH File Photo

A total of 220 students including 204 fresh candidates in Dakshina Kannada district abstained from appearing for the second language exam in SSLC on Wednesday.

According to Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) Sudhakar K, a total of 28,351 candidates, including 28,304 freshers and 47 repeaters, had registered for the exam in the district. 

Among the absentees, 37 were from Bantwal taluk, 29 from Belthangady, 44 from Mangaluru North, 46 from Mangaluru South, nine from Moodbidri, 31 from Puttur and 24 from Sullia education blocks.

No untoward incidents were reported in the district, said the DDPI.  

As many as 350 students were absent on the first day of SSLC examinations on March 28.

Dakshina Kannada
Karnataka
India News
SSLC exams

