3 more test COVID-19 positive in Bihar; total at 273

3 more test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar; total reaches 277

PTI
PTI, Patna,
  • Apr 27 2020, 10:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2020, 10:17 ist
Members of the victims are seen outside Government Hospital. (PTI Photo)

Three more persons tested positive for coronavirus infection in Bihar, taking the total number of Covid-19 patients to 277 in the state, a top health department of official said.

The new cases were reported from Sadar Bazar area of Jamalpur in Munger district, Health department's Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar said.

These new COVID-19 patients were female and range in ages between 12 and 17 years, he said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

"We are ascertaining their infection trail," Kumar said in a tweet posted on late Sunday night.

The total number of active cases now is 219 while 56 people have recovered from the dreaded disease and two men have died due to Covid-19.

The number of samples tested so far is 16,985.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Bihar
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, talk of multiple virus strains 

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, talk of multiple virus strains 

Migrant workers refute claims of regular food supply

Migrant workers refute claims of regular food supply

Off the Record: April 26, 2020

Off the Record: April 26, 2020

Globalisation is easy to target but tough to displace

Globalisation is easy to target but tough to displace

 