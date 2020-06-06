3 new cases of COVID-19 in Pondy, tally reaches 107

3 new cases of COVID-19 in Pondy, tally reaches 107

PTI
PTI, Puducherry,
  • Jun 06 2020, 12:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2020, 12:53 ist

There new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Puducherry on Saturday, taking the overall tally of infections in the union territory to 107.

A release from the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services said five patients taking treatment in the territorial government-run Indira Gandhi Medical college hospital in neighboring Kadirkamam were discharged. Consequently, the hospital now has 30 patients.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here 

The three new patients reported were admitted to the Centrally administered JIPMER hospital taking the total active cases in JIPMER to 28. Two patients belonging to Puducherry have been taking treatment in hospitals in Chennai and in Salem in neighboring Tamil Nadu and in all, there are now 60 active cases relating to the Union Territory, the release said.

It also said 7,793 samples tested negative out of 7,963 examined on Saturday. The results of other samples were awaited. The total COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory are 107 (60 active and 47 treated and discharged so far).

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Puducherry
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Death

What's Brewing

Joe Biden clinches Democratic presidential nomination

Joe Biden clinches Democratic presidential nomination

India sixth worst-hit by COVID-19, cases rise by 9,851

India sixth worst-hit by COVID-19, cases rise by 9,851

WhatsApp gets a raw deal in payments

WhatsApp gets a raw deal in payments

Understanding the neuroscience of compassion

Understanding the neuroscience of compassion

BJP checkmates Cong with its villager-poor-farmer pitch

BJP checkmates Cong with its villager-poor-farmer pitch

 