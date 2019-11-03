32 flights diverted due to low visibility in Delhi

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 03 2019, 13:17pm ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2019, 13:30pm ist
Hindu devotees leave after worshiping the Sun god during the Hindu religious festival of Chatth Puja on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India. (Reuters Photo)

Thirty-two flights were diverted from Delhi airport on Sunday morning due to low visibility caused by pollution, airport officials said.

"Total 32 flights have been diverted from Delhi airport on Sunday morning due to bad weather," they said.

An Air India spokesperson said, "Due to bad weather, flight operations affected since morning 9 am in T3 airport (Delhi). Twelve flights are diverted to Jaipur, Amritsar and Lucknow."

When asked if it can be said that "bad weather" is actually the pollution, the spokesperson replied in affirmative.

