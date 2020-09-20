32,238 paramilitary personnel contract Covid-19: Govt

The government on Sunday said a total of 32,238 paramilitary personnel were infected by the Coronavirus so far.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in Lok Sabha that 9,158 personnel of the CRPF, 8,934 personnel of the BSF, 5,544 personnel of the CISF, 3,380 personnel of the ITBP, 3,251 personnel of the SSB, 1,746 personnel of the Assam Rifles and 225 personnel of the NSG were infected by the virus.

Among the infected, the highest recovery rate is reported in CRPF (84.4 per cent), followed by BSF (80.41 per cent) and CISF (75.25 per cent), he said replying a written reply.

Rai said the highest death rate has been reported in CISF (0.43 per cent), followed by the Assam Rifles (0.40 per cent) CRPF (0.39 per cent).

The minister said the government has established Covid-19 Hospitals, Covid Care Centres and Dedicated Covid Health Centres (DCHC) for treatment and to support the recovery of paramilitary personnel, who are found positive for Covid-19.

In addition to normal benefits available to a paramilitary personnel on death, it has been decided to provide Rs 15 Lakh to next of kins through “Bharat Ke Veer” funds, in Cases any personnel dies due to Covid-19 infection contracted while deployed on Covid-19 related duties. Immediate grant for funeral expenses and support for Expeditious processing of family pension and other dues is provided, he said.