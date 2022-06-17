4 killed in Meghalaya in landslides triggered by rains

As torrential rains wreck havoc in Meghalaya, four more people were killed due to flash flood and landslides on Friday.

Three persons at Meghalaya's Baghmara and one in Siju in South Garo Hills district died in the downpour-triggered landslides.

CM Conrad Sangma offered condolences and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of each of the deceased.

Heartbreaking news of 3 deaths due to flash floods in Baghmara & 1 death due to landslide in Siju, South Garo Hills District. I offer my deepest condolences. Govt. will release Ex Gratia of ₹4 Lakhs to the next of kin of each of the deceased@PMOIndia @AmitShah — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) June 17, 2022

Four persons were killed on Thursday due to landslides.

More to follow...