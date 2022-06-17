4 killed in Meghalaya in landslides triggered by rains

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 17 2022, 13:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2022, 13:32 ist
People gather near a truck after it crashed as some part of the National Highway 6 (NH06) under Lumshnong Police Station's jurisdiction caved in due to a landslide after heavy rains, in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district. Credit: PTI Photo

As torrential rains wreck havoc in Meghalaya, four more people were killed due to flash flood and landslides on Friday. 

Three persons at Meghalaya's Baghmara and one in Siju in South Garo Hills district died in the downpour-triggered landslides. 

CM Conrad Sangma offered condolences and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of each of the deceased.

Four persons were killed on Thursday due to landslides. 

More to follow...

