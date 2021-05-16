4,077 more die of Covid-19; new cases lowest in 26 days

4,077 more die of Covid-19; new infections lowest in nearly a month

3,62,437 more people recuperated from the fatal disease over the past 24 hours

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 16 2021, 09:56 ist
  • updated: May 16 2021, 10:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

 4,077 more people died of coronavirus in the last 24 hours while 3,11,170 more contracted the infection in that time period, Union Health Ministry data on Sunday showed.

This is the lowest single-day rise of infections since April 20.

India now has 2,70,284 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. The cumulative tally of positive cases is now 2.46 crore. Active cases dipped to 36,18,458 on Sunday.

3,62,437 more people recuperated from the fatal disease over the past 24 hours.

With vaccine stocks running critically low and patients dying as oxygen supplies fall short, India is grappling with more cases of black fungus as experts are reeling with ways to contain the spread.

The biggest fear at the moment is the condition in India's rural districts, where diagnosis, reports, and supplies are far fewer, that are not equipped to deal with a health crisis of such magnanimity.

More to follow...

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
India

Related videos

What's Brewing

Covid-19 crisis: Jolt for ‘Brand Modi’?

Covid-19 crisis: Jolt for ‘Brand Modi’?

Lakers legend Bryant enshrined in Hall of Fame

Lakers legend Bryant enshrined in Hall of Fame

Breakwater of Karnataka's rural Covid wave

Breakwater of Karnataka's rural Covid wave

DH Toon | Centre leaves citizens at the mercy of Covid

DH Toon | Centre leaves citizens at the mercy of Covid

What is the endgame for Hamas and Israel?

What is the endgame for Hamas and Israel?

The moon, Mars & beyond: China’s ambitious space plans

The moon, Mars & beyond: China’s ambitious space plans

 