4,077 more die of Covid-19; new infections lowest in nearly a month

4,077 more people died of coronavirus in the last 24 hours while 3,11,170 more contracted the infection in that time period, Union Health Ministry data on Sunday showed.

This is the lowest single-day rise of infections since April 20.

India now has 2,70,284 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. The cumulative tally of positive cases is now 2.46 crore. Active cases dipped to 36,18,458 on Sunday.

3,62,437 more people recuperated from the fatal disease over the past 24 hours.

With vaccine stocks running critically low and patients dying as oxygen supplies fall short, India is grappling with more cases of black fungus as experts are reeling with ways to contain the spread.

The biggest fear at the moment is the condition in India's rural districts, where diagnosis, reports, and supplies are far fewer, that are not equipped to deal with a health crisis of such magnanimity.

More to follow...