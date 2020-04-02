46 Tablighi Jamaat members quarantined in Goa: CM Pramod Sawant

The Goa government has traced 46 persons -- several of whom were hiding in mosques – who had returned to the state after attending the convention organized by the Tabligh-e-Jamaat in the national capital last month, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters on Thursday.

Sawant also said that the health and police authorities in Goa had been given a free hand to investigate if more members of the Jamaat were hiding in homes and mosques in Goa, calling them a threat to society.

“For now 46 members of the jamaat who had returned before March 15 have been located and quarantined. Their travel history is being ascertained. We are also checking if there are any more hiding. I urge religious leaders as well as my Muslim brothers to inform us if there are more jamaat members in hiding,” Sawant said.

“All police inspectors are checking mosques. Muslim brothers should co-operate. This is to do with Goa and India, not related to any caste and religion. Those who continue to hide in mosques, they should come forward,” the Chief Minister also said.

Last month’s congregation of the jamaat, has become one of the worst hotspots for transmission of COVID-19 and members of the community who moved out of Delhi after the meeting, have created a trail of similar COVID-19 eruptions in different parts of the country.

Sawant further said, that he had given a free hand to the authorities to search the rest of the members of the Jamaat, even without a search warrant if need be, because it was an emergency situation.

“I have told them to search anywhere. No need for search warrant. Even if they are at some home, they should enter their homes and search,” Sawant said.