500 Mail Express trains sped up in new Indian Railways timetable

The Indian Railways has sped up 500 Mail Express trains effective from October 1, 2022.

As per the new All India Railway Time Table released here, the railways said 130 services (65 pairs) have been converted to the 'superfast' category.

Overall, the average speed of all trains has increased by about 5 per cent, leading to availability of nearly 5 percent additional paths for operation of more trains, a statement from the railways said.

The Indian Railways released its new All India Railway Time Table known as "Trains At A Glance (TAG)" on its official website -- indianrailways.gov.in -- that came into effect on October 1, the statement said.

Indian Railways runs about 3,240 Mail/Express trains, 3,000 passenger trains and 5,660 suburban trains. The volume of passengers carried daily is about 2.23 crore, the railways said.