64% trains under operation now: Railways

Indian Railways has said that a total of 64 per cent of trains are under operation currently while 80 per cent of long-distance mail and express trains are running.

Of the total 11,283 trains during pre-Covid-19 period, 9,413 trains are under operation at present, said the railways.

Only passenger trains are operating just 21 per cent which means out of 3634 trains only 1188 trains are running, said the railway officials. Even sub-urban trains also run at 91 per cent , said an official in the railways.

The railways also said that it authorised Zonal officials to talk to states and operate the additional trains as per the local requirement.

"There is no surge in ticket booking anywhere in the country," said the official.

“Announcement of additional. trains if any at certain places is only an extension of on going gradual restoration of train services. Railways have already reached almost 80 per cent of train services as compared to the past. Zones have been given approvals to gradually increase the services in coordination with all concerned.” the railways said in the statement.

"Over the next two months, we may reach the pre-Covid level of services with our special trains. But, this depending on approval from states as well as the status of the Covid-19 pandemic," said an official.

The railways suspended regular passenger services since the lockdown was announced in March last year. However, the national transporter started special train services in a phased manner from May 2020.