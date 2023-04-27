7 vehicles collide on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, 4 injured

At least for persons were injured after seven vehicles collided with each other on Mumbai-Pune Expressway at Khopoli, according to ANI.
#WATCH | Collision of 7 vehicles on Mumbai-Pune Expressway at Khopoli, four people injured#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/lIIuClOERx
— ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023
More details are awaited.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
TTD uses 3 tonnes of flowers for annual Pushpayagam
102-yr-old convicted Nazi guard dies awaiting appeal
B'luru man kills father for refusing money for liquor
One killed as fight over girl ends in tragedy
Andhra school text books now available in PDF format
Brazilian dictionary adds Pelé as synonym of best