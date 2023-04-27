7 vehicles collide on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, 4 injured

This is a developing story...

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 27 2023, 14:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2023, 14:46 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

At least for persons were injured after seven vehicles collided with each other on Mumbai-Pune Expressway at Khopoli, according to ANI

More details are awaited.

Pune
Maharashtra
Mumbai-Pune Expressway
India News

