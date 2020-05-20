70 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Uttar Pradesh, tally nears 5,000 mark

With 70 fresh coronavirus cases reported in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, the COVID-19 tally reached near the 5,000-mark in the state, a senior health official said.

There are a total of 4,996 COVID-19 cases in the state, of which 1,995 are active cases and 2,918 patients have been discharged after recovery, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

The number of fatalities in the state stands at 123, he said.

Prasad said a total of 7,179 COVID-19 tests were conducted across UP in the last 24 hours and the state was also ramping up its pool-testing facility.

"We are emphasising on surveillance and over 3.38 crore people have been surveyed by 83,405 teams in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

The principal secretary said the Centre's Aarogya Setu mobile application was being used and alerts were being sent to people.

"We have made 23,780 calls on the basis of the alerts generated by the mobile app and 326 people have been quarantined, while 71 have tested positive for coronavirus," he said.

The official said the migrant workers coming from other states were being monitored by health workers.

"Over five lakh migrant workers were screened and 629 of them showed symptoms of coronavirus. Their samples were sent for tests," he said.

The state government has asked them to strictly follow home quarantine and 'village/mohalla nigrani samitis' are keeping an eye on them.

There are 56,019 isolation and 26,419 quarantine beds in the state, Prasad said, adding that there are 1,260 beds with ventilators also.

Of the 123 fatalities in the state due to the virus, 27 were in Agra, 20 in Meerut, 11 in Moradabad, eight each in Aligarh and Kanpur, five each in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Firozabad, four each in Varanasi, Sant Kabir Nagar, Mathura and Jhansi, and two each in Basti, Jalaun, Mainpuri and Ghaziabad.

Lucknow, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Bijnor, Allahabad, Pratapgarh, Amroha, Bareilly, Shravasti, Azamgarh, Etah, Kanpur Dehat, Mahoba, Kushi Nagar and Lalitpur districts reported one death each.