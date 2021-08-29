9 new Supreme Court judges to be sworn in on Tuesday

9 new Supreme Court judges to be sworn in on August 31

The oath-taking ceremony earlier used to be held at the Chief Justice's courtroom

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 29 2021, 17:50 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2021, 00:40 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Nine newly-appointed judges of the Supreme Court, including three women judges, would assume the office on Tuesday.

All the judges would be sworn by the Chief Justice of India at 10.30 am on August 31 in a ceremony organised at the auditorium in the Supreme Court's additional building.

The oath-taking ceremony earlier used to be held at the Chief Justice's courtroom. 

Justices A S Oka, Vikram Nath, J K Maheshwari, Hima Kohli, B V Nagarathna, C T Ravikumar, M M Sundresh, Bela Trivedi and senior advocate P S Narsimha would join the bench after taking the oath.

In Pics: Meet 9 new Supreme Court judges

Of these nine judges, Justices  Vikram Nath, and B V Nagarathna and Narsimha would don the role of CJI in future.

With this, the strength of judges in the Supreme Court would rise to 33 with just one vacancy.

The appointments to the top court came after a hiatus of over 21-month due to lack of consensus in the Collegium of five senior-most judges over the names as Justice R F Nariman, who retired on August 12, reportedly insisted on including Tripura High Court chief justice Akil Kureshi's name in recommendations.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Supreme Court
India News
India

Related videos

What's Brewing

Hot, ocean-covered planets could support life

Hot, ocean-covered planets could support life

Are advertisers now coming for your dreams?

Are advertisers now coming for your dreams?

How an Instagram star helped rescue dozens of Afghans

How an Instagram star helped rescue dozens of Afghans

SpaceX launches ants, avocados, robot to space station

SpaceX launches ants, avocados, robot to space station

Bhavina Patel, India's hero Paralympic silver medalist

Bhavina Patel, India's hero Paralympic silver medalist

Digital Dunkirk: A virtual scramble to evacuate Afghans

Digital Dunkirk: A virtual scramble to evacuate Afghans

How exercise may help keep our memory sharp

How exercise may help keep our memory sharp

 