A fourth Covid-19 vaccine in India by August?

India could get its fourth Covid-19 vaccine by August this year, V K Paul, member Niti Ayog said on Wednesday.

He said Hyderabad-based Biological E has completed Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials and would soon submit the data to regulatory authorities in India.

This data pertains to the indigenous vaccine developed by Biological E with help from the Department of Biotechnology, Paul said, adding that the phase 3 trials would begin soon.

Read | J&J seeks permission for phase-3 trial of its single-shot Covid-19 vaccine in India, import licence

“This is a very significant development as they have a capacity of seven crore vaccines per month,” he said. Paul said the government was also in talks with vaccine makers abroad, who, he claimed were pleased with India’s vaccine policy. “Renewed efforts are being made and we are actively talking to suppliers and manufacturers,” Paul said.

Biological E is working on three Covid-19 vaccine candidates, including the one developed by Johnson & Johnson.

Under the Quad Vaccine Partnership, Biological E has been selected to manufacture one billion doses of the J&J vaccine.

The company is also developing a protein subunit vaccine licensed from Texas-based Baylor College of Medicine (BCM).

India currently has two vaccines – homegrown Covaxin and Serum Institute of India’s Covishield. The government recently approved Russian made Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use in India.