A-G refuses to reconsider denial of consent for contempt case against AP CM

Attorney General K K Venugopal has refused to accede to a request for reconsideration of his decision declining consent to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy and state advisor Ajeya Kallam for "contumacious" letter.

The October 6 letter sent to the Chief Justice of India with allegations against Supreme Court and High Court judges, was made public in a press conference on October 10.

Venugopal on November 2 had declined his consent for contempt against the CM and the official as mandated under the statute on the ground that the CJI was already seized of the matter.

On a plea made by petitioner, BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay for reconsideration of the decision on his request, Venugopal on Saturday said, "it would not be appropriate for me to grant consent and preclude the determination of the CJI in the matter".

He also added, "Contempt is a matter between the court and the contemnor and no person as of right can insist upon initiation of contempt proceedings."

Venugopal also pointed out the letter was not a private missive as nowhere was it marked confidential. "Hence, there was no reason to change my mind," he asserted.

However, he opined that it was open for the Supreme Court to take up the contempt Suo Motu as provided under the Contempt of Courts Act and rules.

The A-G also pointed out to Upadhyay that his refusal to grant consent did not preclude the advocate from bringing the relevant facts before the court for Suo Motu contempt proceedings. This can be done on the administrative side by placing the information before the court or bringing it into attention of the court, hearing Upadhyay's petition for speeding up trial against MPs and MLAs, he suggested.

Under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, a consent from the Attorney General or Solicitor General was required for initiating criminal contempt proceedings against anyone.